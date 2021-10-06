Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 3.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. 3,309,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

