Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.