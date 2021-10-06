Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Tops $883.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $883.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.87 or 0.99926470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00329063 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00230757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.62 or 0.00545815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 133.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,522,725 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.