PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PCK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $9.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

