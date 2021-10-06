PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.25. 23,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 50,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $137,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.