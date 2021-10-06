Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Pinduoduo worth $82,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 158,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.78 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.