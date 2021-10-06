Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Lowered by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital makes up 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. 686,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,889. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

