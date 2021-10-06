Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,370,000 after acquiring an additional 416,285 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.00. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $184.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

