Piper Sandler Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

NTRS stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

