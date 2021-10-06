Piper Sandler Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $9.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Shares of GS opened at $385.81 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.14 and its 200 day moving average is $371.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.