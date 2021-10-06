Piper Sandler Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Neutral

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

