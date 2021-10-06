Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.67 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $602.93 million and $2.67 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00005859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00225552 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00127659 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00139807 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,300,875 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

