PIVX (PIVX) 1-Day Volume Hits $426,893.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, PIVX has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $53.07 million and $426,893.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011938 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011581 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,225,998 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

