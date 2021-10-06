PIXEL Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $544.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 64% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,942.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.36 or 0.01098165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.00347017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00273920 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

