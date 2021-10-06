Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.