Playcent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45,828.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $45,828.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00050007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00232023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00106446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

