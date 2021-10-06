PlayGame Hits Market Capitalization of $419,133.26 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $419,133.26 and approximately $40,887.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00225158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00102448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.