Playkey (PKT) Trading 32.1% Higher This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $831,286.19 and approximately $100,574.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00239154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00102929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.