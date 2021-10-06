Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,022,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLMIU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

