PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Short Interest Update

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 332,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,095. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,009 shares of company stock worth $12,714,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

