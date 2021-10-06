Polis Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 23% against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $529.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

