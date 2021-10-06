PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00100237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00131934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,938.67 or 0.99987572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.79 or 0.06484227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,896,176 coins and its circulating supply is 14,646,176 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

