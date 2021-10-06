Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter worth $6,776,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

PNTM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,541. Pontem has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

