Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 0.9%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €85.18 ($100.21) and last traded at €84.78 ($99.74). 383,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.06 ($98.89).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAH3. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.72 ($122.03).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

