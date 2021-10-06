PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PCH opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3,277.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810,044 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

