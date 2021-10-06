PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,624,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,174,072 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.58% of PPG Industries worth $2,652,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.75. 1,323,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.