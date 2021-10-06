Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Shares Up 3.2%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 65,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 136,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of £41.10 million and a PE ratio of -90.00.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

