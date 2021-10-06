Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $48,694.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,487. The company has a market capitalization of $991.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Precigen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Precigen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 494.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

