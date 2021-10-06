Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading Down 4%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 430,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 306,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments.

