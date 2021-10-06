Prescott Group Capital Managem Purchases 281,943 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 281,943 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 405,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 667,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,745. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.