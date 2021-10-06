Primecoin (XPM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $868,778.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $868,778.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,974,104 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

