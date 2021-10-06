Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

