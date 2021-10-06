Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,872,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,295,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 181,097 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

