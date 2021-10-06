Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 8,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.