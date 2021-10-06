Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 505 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,071 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $566.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,414. The firm has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

