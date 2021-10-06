Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 285.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,899 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS remained flat at $$61.54 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 88,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,778. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.