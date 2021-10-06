Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.94. The stock had a trading volume of 94,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average of $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.26.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

