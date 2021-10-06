PRIZM 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,153.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and $49,153.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001577 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,385,432 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

