Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $191.22. 232,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

