Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,323 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.36. 16,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

