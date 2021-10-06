Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,933 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.52. 95,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,526. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.