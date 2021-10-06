Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.40. 51,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

