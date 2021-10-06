Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

WMB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.