Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.53. 70,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $184.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

