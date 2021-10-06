Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 193,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.