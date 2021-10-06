Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 84,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,389. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

