Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

