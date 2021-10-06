Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.19. 89,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

