Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 680,862 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,326. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

