Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

